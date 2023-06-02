Your complete guide to plump & hydrating skin with these must haves in your routine

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Having plump and hydrated skin is a desire shared by many. It not only enhances our appearance but also reflects overall skin health. Here are five must haves in your daily routine for glowing and healthy skin
Hydrating Cleanser: Opt for a cleanser that effectively removes impurities without stripping away essential moisture from your skin. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, a powerful humectant that attracts and retains moisture, leaving your skin refreshed and plumped
Moisturising Serum: Look for serums enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, or peptides. These ingredients help to replenish moisture, improve skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Regular use of a quality serum will leave your skin feeling supple, plump, and visibly hydrated
Hyaluronic Acid-based Moisturiser: Hyaluronic acid has the remarkable ability to hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, providing deep hydration and improving skin's moisture retention. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser that locks in moisture, leaving your skin looking dewy, fresh, and revitalised
Nourishing Eye Cream: It helps to minimise the appearance of fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles, while providing intense hydration. Regular use of an eye cream will leave your under-eye area looking plump, hydrated, and youthful
Hydrating Face Mask: Indulging in a hydrating face mask once or twice a week can give your skin the ultimate moisture boost. Look for masks infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, or ceramides
