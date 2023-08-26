Yoga For PTSD: 6 Ways How It Helps Healing From The Past Trauma

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is a complex mental health condition that can result from experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. It can affect emotional, psychological, and physical well-being. While therapies are important Yoga can help recover from PTSD
Mind and body connection: Yoga connects mind and body through breath movement. Its approach helps one become more closer to the body and creates self awareness
Reduces stress: Higher level of stress and anxiety are few of the basis symptoms of PTSD. Yoga helps relax through deep breathing, meditation and muscle relaxation. It counterbalances the hyperarousal linked to PTSD
Regulates emotion: Survivour of trauma struggle with their emotions. Yoga enhances self-awareness and acceptance of the self. It also encourages to face their feelings and sensations leading to balanced emotions
Empowers body: Emotional imbalance can make one feel powerless. Through yoga one can build strong relationship with body. It enhances strength, flexibility, and balance which eventually helps the survivour trust in physical abilities
Fosters sense of safety: Yoga helps one practice mindfulness and staying in the presence. This helps one those fight with PTSD that triggers flashbacks and intrusive thoughts. Mindfulness helps redirect their attention to present
Self-compassion and resilience: Both these qualities are essential for healing from a trauma. By being non-judgmental, embracing the self, and being in the moment help build resilience towards past traumas
