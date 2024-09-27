World Tourism Day 2024: You Can Experience Bioluminescence At These 5 Places In India

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 27, 2024
Bioluminescence is the natural phenomenon where living organisms emit light due to chemical reactions in their bodies
All images from Canva
It is a breathtaking sight to watch and can turn into a once in a lifetime experience. Here are 5 places in India you can witness this phenomenon
Known for its scenic beauty, Betalbatim Beach often sees bioluminescence. September to November are the best months to witness this
Located near Udupi, Malpe Beach is another location where visitors have witnessed the shimmering effect of bioluminescence during calm nights. August to October is the best time to visit here
The beaches of Bangaram Island are one of the best places to witness bioluminescence in India. The glowing blue waves here create a magical experience. October to March is the best time to visit here
Malvan beach in the Sindhudurg district is known for its bioluminescent waters and beautiful sunsets. Visitors can take a boat ride at night to see the sea light up with a blue-green glow.Post monsoons is the best time to visit here
Thiruvanmiyur Beach in Tamil Nadu, Chennai has seen occurrences of bioluminescent plankton, creating a surreal glowing effect during certain seasons
