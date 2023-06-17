World Sushi Day 2023: 9 Vegan And Vegetarian Sushi That Every Non-Vegetarian Should Try

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Looking for a delicious way to celebrate World Sushi Day? Why not try one of these 9 amazing vegan and vegetarian sushi options? They're so good, even non-vegetarians will love them!
Nigiri-style Vegan Sushi: Nigiri sushi is made of a ball of vinegared rice and pressed it into the shape of a small log. It is one of the most common types of sushi
Shiitake Mushroom Nigiri: Shiitake is a type of mushroom which has a strong and savory taste, and is often dried to be used in flavoring soup stock. When used in sushi, the mushrooms are usually lightly flavored with salt or soy sauce and lightly flamed to enhance the fragrance
Nasu Nigiri: Nasu means eggplant which is common item on restaurant menus. This sushi is made with eggplant and is either grilled or pickled for more chewy and tangy flavour. Try as tempura eggplant served with grated ginger
Avocado Nigiri: It is the most popular sushi filling where in nigiri form, the rice comes topped with a slice of avocado, usually lightly seasoned with salt and fastened together with a thin strip of nori seaweed. The mild, creamy flavor of avocado sushi makes it a popular form of vegetarian and vegan sushi
Tamagoyaki Nigiri: For those, who don't eat meat but egg, can try Tamagoyaki shushi which is a rice ball topped with a slice of omelet and wrapped with a thin slice of seaweed
Kappa Maki: Kappa maki-cucumber roll-is an easy to find sushi for vegetarians anywhere in India . It simply has a slice of cucumber wrapped in a thin roll of rice and seaweed. This is a popular starter or palate cleanser for the regular sushi diner
Shinko Maki/ Takuan Maki: Shinko is a term for pickles and Takuan is a pickled radish, usually bright yellow or brown in color, and has a crunchy texture and somewhat tangy taste. This is a tasty and refreshing vegan sushi option
Ume, Cucumber Shiso Makizushi: The combination of ume, a Japanese pickled plum paste, shiso, a herb and sweet cucumber is another staple vegan sushi which is mostly served in middle or end of the meal
Inarizushi Made with fried and sweet tofu skin pouch that is then stuffed with vinegared rice and sesame seeds are sprinkled on the top or mixed in the rice filling
