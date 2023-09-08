World Physiotherapy Day 2023: Are You Aware About These 4 Types Of Physiotherapy? Understand Their Importance

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023

World Physiotherapy Day is celebrated on September 8 every year. 'Arthritis' is the theme for World Physiotherapy Day 2023. Inflammatory arthritis like rheumatoid arthritis and axial spondylarthritis are the main focus on this day, this year. The theme of last year's World Physical Therapy Day was osteoarthritis

The purpose of World Physiotherapy Day is to understand the contribution that physiotherapists make to people's health & improve their overall quality of life. The day also, aims to spread awareness about the advantages of physical therapy and how it may help people heal from injuries and manage chronic ailments

Geriatric Physical Therapy: Those who specialize in geriatric physiotherapy have the skills and expertise needed to treat age-related disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, incontinence, arthritis, and loss of motion. So that the elderly people could get relief from pain, restore mobility, and for the easy functioning of their daily life activities

Orthopedic Physiotherapy: Orthopedic physiotherapists treats chronic back and neck pain, fractures, muscle strains and sprains. Some are even specialized in treating women-specific issues, such as PMS and prenatal care

Sports Physical Therapy is crucial for sportspersons and athletes as they need these sports physiotherapists to recover faster from training, prevent injuries, and boost their overall sports performance

Pediatric Physical Therapy is for children and teens to treat disorders including spina bifida, cerebral palsy, muscle diseases, birth defects, or developmental delays. These specialized therapists treat these children through exercises to help them regain their strength, and improve motor skills so that they can lead a normal life

