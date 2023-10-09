World Mental Health Day 2023: From Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik To Ankita Lokhande; 7 TV Celebrities Who Battled Severe Depression

Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, candidly discussed her battle with depression during an Instagram live session. She shared, "I have personally experienced depression. I too went through a very difficult phase, experienced a lot of pain, and shed many tears. However, during that time, I was fortunate to have the unwavering support of my family, friends, and a few dedicated fans who have been by my side since the beginning."