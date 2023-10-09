World Mental Health Day 2023: From Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik To Ankita Lokhande; 7 TV Celebrities Who Battled Severe Depression

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023
Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, candidly discussed her battle with depression during an Instagram live session. She shared, "I have personally experienced depression. I too went through a very difficult phase, experienced a lot of pain, and shed many tears. However, during that time, I was fortunate to have the unwavering support of my family, friends, and a few dedicated fans who have been by my side since the beginning."
Parth Samthaan, known for his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, shared his experience of battling depression during the COVID-19 lockdown through an Instagram post. In his heartfelt message, he expressed gratitude to those who supported him- his friends, loved ones, and fans.
Rashami Desai opened up about her four-year battle with depression. She attributed this struggle to the constant highs and lows in her personal life.
Akash Choudhary faced clinical depression in 2019 and recounted moments of unexpected breakdowns. He attributed his depression to internal loneliness and unfulfilled life expectations. However, by making small lifestyle changes, spending quality time with loved ones, and finding comfort in the companionship of his dog, he gradually emerged from depression in early 2020, rebuilding his confidence and resilience.
Jasmin Bhasin, known for her role in the popular show Naagin, candidly discussed the challenging period in her career when she grappled with depression and contemplated suicide. The actress disclosed that this was the darkest phase of her life, marked by intense struggles with rejection and a diminishing sense of self-confidence.
Shardul Pandit encountered difficulties securing substantial work opportunities and faced financial constraints, ultimately leading him to relocate to his hometown, Indore. Shardul candidly discussed this trying phase in his life, highlighting that he remained unemployed for nearly two years, suffered significant financial setbacks, and even confronted depression.
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik opened up about her personal struggles, including anxiety, stress, suicidal thoughts, and anger issues and attributed these challenges to her failing relationship. Regarding the stigma around mental health, she admitted feeling lost because of the lack of open conversations. To address these issues, she found solace in yoga and meditation, starting a journey towards self-improvement.
