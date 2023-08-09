World Lion Day 2023: 7 Must-Visit Lion Reserves In India To Spot The 'King Of The Jungle'

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 09, 2023
World Lion Day is celebrated annually on August 10 to raise awareness about their conservation. Here are 7 Lion reserves in India that you must-viist once in your lifetime to catch a glimplse of the 'King Of The Jungle'
Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat: This is the most well-known lion reserve in India, home to the last remaining population of Asiatic lions. It's a prime destination for observing these incredible big cats in their natural habitat
Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh: This sanctuary was intended as a second home for the Asiatic lions to ensure their survival. It's a great place to witness the ongoing efforts for lion conservation and see various other wildlife species
Sasan Gir Sanctuary, Gujarat: Adjacent to the Gir National Park, Sasan Gir Sanctuary also offers an opportunity to spot the Asiatic lions. It's an important part of the larger conservation effort for these endangered animals
Chandra Prabha Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttar Pradesh: This is situated about 70 km from Varanasi and is a part of the Kashi Wild life Division. It's a lesser-known destination but worth considering
Sita Mata Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan: While it is not primarily known for lions, it is a significant conservation area that encompasses a variety of flora and fauna, including some iconic wildlife species. It is gradually becoming an important center for lion conservation efforts
Pania Wildlife Sanctuary, Maharashtra: This lesser-known sanctuary is perfect for people who like to enjoy a nature and outdoors without much crowd. While the population here is limited, this place is also involved in the reintroduction of Asiatic lions
Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan: Primarily a tiger reserve, Mukundra Hills is also home to a small population of lions. It's an emerging destination for wildlife enthusiasts and offers a chance to see lions alongside other wildlife
