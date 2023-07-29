International Tiger Day 2023: 4 Indian Women Photographers Who Are Preserving Tigers Through Their Lenses

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023

Chennai-based Rathika Ramasamy is arguably the first Indian woman to strike an international reputation as a wildlife photographer

Cubs in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, by Rathika Ramasamy

rathika.ramasamy.com

Delhi-based Latika Nath also known as the Tiger Princess of India is India’s first woman to become a wildlife biologist with a doctorate in tiger conservation and management from Oxford

Tigers of Ranthambore National Park by Latika Nath

latikanath.com

Navi-Mumbai-based, Aishwarya Sridhar is the first Indian woman to win the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award by the Natural History Museum in London

chikoo_wild

Tigress Maya in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve by Aishwarya Sridhar

chikoo_wild

Delhi-based Shabnam Siddiqui who started capturing the big cat with her lenses since 2006 in Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan

wildlife.whisperer

Tigress with cubs in Kolara zone, Tadoba by Shabnam Siddiqui

wildlife.whisperer

