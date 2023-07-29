International Tiger Day 2023: 4 Indian Women Photographers Who Are Preserving Tigers Through Their Lenses

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
Chennai-based Rathika Ramasamy is arguably the first Indian woman to strike an international reputation as a wildlife photographer
Cubs in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, by Rathika Ramasamy
rathika.ramasamy.com
Delhi-based Latika Nath also known as the Tiger Princess of India is India’s first woman to become a wildlife biologist with a doctorate in tiger conservation and management from Oxford
Tigers of Ranthambore National Park by Latika Nath
latikanath.com
Navi-Mumbai-based, Aishwarya Sridhar is the first Indian woman to win the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award by the Natural History Museum in London
chikoo_wild
Tigress Maya in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve by Aishwarya Sridhar
chikoo_wild
Delhi-based Shabnam Siddiqui who started capturing the big cat with her lenses since 2006 in Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan
wildlife.whisperer
Tigress with cubs in Kolara zone, Tadoba by Shabnam Siddiqui
wildlife.whisperer
