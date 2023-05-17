World Hypertension Day: 5 audiobooks and podcasts that will help you tackle high blood pressure

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023
Hypertension/blood pressure is a common and serious medical condition that affects millions of people worldwide, leading to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health complications. Fortunately, this condition is manageable and there are several effective ways to control it
Apart from exercise and healthy lifestyle, you can also listen to these five audiobooks and podcast for daily tips - from healthy diets and relaxation methods to medical discussions with healthcare professionals, which will help you manage and understand how to deal with this condition better
Control Your Blood Pressure by Dale Briar: This audiobook is a guide to devising practical and effective strategies for lowering high blood pressure. It discusses lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, and weight management, along with medication prescribed by healthcare professionals
DASH Diet for Dummies (2nd Edition) by Sarah Samaan: This audiobook by three heart and nutrition experts is a simple guide on the best nutrition and consumption patterns to help lower blood pressure in no more than two weeks! It not just aims at relieving hypertension but other conditions like Type 2 Diabetes and PCOS, as well
Mayo Clinic on High Blood Pressure by Gary L. Schwartz: This audiobook provides a thorough grasp of controlling blood pressure with instructions and resources to assist you in leading a healthy life bereft of dangerously high blood pressure levels. One can discover how high blood pressure develops, what puts you at risk, how it's identified and managed
Down with High Blood Pressure by Dr. Emmett Miller: This audiobook contains a variety of deep relaxation and guided imagery experiences to aid you in deactivating triggers to blood pressure elevation. These techniques may help you lower your blood pressure without using medication
Hypertension Resistant To Treatment Podcast with Dr. Tonya Dr. Tonya Breaux-Shropshire: The podcast explores various areas connected with hypertension, treatment as well as remedies for the same. Not just that, the doctor also delves into trending health topics to maintaining health
