World Heart Day 2025: 5 Heart-Healthy Foods To Improve Cardiovascular Function

By: Rahul M | September 29, 2025
Every year on September 29, the world comes together to observe World Heart Day, a global campaign that raises awareness about cardiovascular health and the prevention of heart-related diseases.
Canva images
Maintaining a strong heart is not only about exercise but also about mindful eating. Here are five heart-healthy foods that can improve cardiovascular function and lower the risk of heart disease:
Fatty Fish: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines help reduce inflammation, lower triglycerides, and improve overall heart rhythm
Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, and other green vegetables are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants like vitamin K and nitrates, which support healthy blood pressure and circulation
Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress and improve heart muscle function. They also lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels
Nuts & Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds provide healthy fats, magnesium, and fiber, all of which help lower bad cholesterol
Whole Grains: Oats, quinoa, and brown rice are excellent sources of fibre that reduce cholesterol absorption, improve digestion, and support long-term heart health
Thanks For Reading!