World Food Safety Day 2023: 5 Facts About Food Safety That Will Blow Your Mind

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
World Food Safety Day is celebrated on June 7 every year in a bid to raise awareness about the need for food safety, draw the issues caused by consuming unsafe food and promote action to ensure food is safe for consumption worldwide
The day led by World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), has theme “Food standards save lives” for 2023. Here are 5 facts about food safety that you should know
Foodborne illnesses are more widespread than you might think, 1 in 10 people around the world get affected by foodborne diseases every year while an estimated 16,00,000 people get sick each day due to unsafe food, according to WHO
Temperature control is crucial for food safety, as the bacteria multiply rapidly within the "danger zone" temperature range of 4°C to 60°C. Proper refrigeration, cooking, and storing are essential to ensure food safety
Cross-contamination is a major risk, when harmful microorganisms are transferred from one surface to another. Separate cutting boards for meat and practicing proper hand hygiene regularly are important to stop contamination
Food allergies can be life-threatening, as foodborne disease lead to the death of almost 4,20,000 people each year with children contributing almost 40% of those at 1,25,000 deaths, as per UN
Food waste contributes to food safety concerns. Approximately one-third of the food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted globally. When food waste is not properly managed, it can attract pests and lead to contamination
Thanks For Reading!