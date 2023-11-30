Winter Wellness With Gajak: 6 Amazing Health Benefits Of This Winter Desert

By: Manoj J | November 30, 2023
Gajak is popular sweeet savoured in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, especially during winters. It is crunchy and made with sesame and jaggery, therefore, making it a very healthy option in the winters. Here's why it's good to consume gajak during winters
Keeps the body warm: The sesame (til) and jaggery (gur) present in the gajak are vital ingredients that keep the body warm in winter. It is also helps prevent the side effects of cold waves
Glowing skin: Sesame seeds used in gajak have anti-inflammatory properties which protect the skin during winters. Plain gajak has zinc and selenium that help keep the skin young and will also prevent premature wrinkles
Improves digestion: For its vitamins and minerals properties, gajak is very good for digestion and regular bowl movements. It is rich in fibre which heals stomach issues. Regular consumption of gajak during winters also increases haemoglobin count in the body
Healthy weight: Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, gajak improves metabolism and helps reducing body weight. It also helps you warm, and hence it is considered healthy in cold days
Bone health: Gajak is a source of calcium and other minerals, which help prevent arthritis. Some of the gajaks with dry fruits and berries, improve strength of the body. Arthritis patients are advised to consume gajak during winters. It also controls blood pressure
