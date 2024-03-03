Why Just Radhika? Admire Anant Ambani's Classy Collection Of Kurta & Jackets

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 03, 2024
While several people are talking about Radhika Merchant's stunning collection of ethnic wear, let's not miss on Anant Mukesh Ambani's fashion choices.
To-be hubby Anant Ambani undoubtedly has several outfits to go traditionally classy blending some classy and innovative look.
Black has been his quick pick for sure, but he has also got attention and received praise for his vibrant collection of kurta and jackets.
He has walked with elegance in navy blue quite often, just like it was his favourite colour or a close alternative of black dresses.
During his pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, he was seen in a cosy casual wear experimenting with cool designs and prints. He went for brown and maroon shades.
The colour also marked the highlight of his engagement reception were he wore an impressive brown kurta to steal people's attention.
Impressively, he has managed to keep the trendy vibe on even while embracing some traditional designs. This ethnic kurta proves that.
One of the best pictures of the duo show Anant Ambani wearing the colour of love, red.
While he has often been spotted in rich dark hues, he has also posed with lighter and pastel colours.
Men can certainly admire and take inspiration from his fashion sense as they shop and pick some ethnic wear for the shaadi season.
Thanks For Reading!