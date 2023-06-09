Who Is Willi Ninja? Know More About The American LGBTQ+ Icon And Dancer

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
Google Doodle celebrated iconic American dancer Willi Ninja, the ‘Godfather’ of voguing – a highly stylised dance form that originated in the 1980s within the LGBTQ+ community, which involves crisp movements and dramatic poses as a form of expression on Friday, June 9
Willi created the ‘House of Ninja’ community in 1981. Google explained the significance of the doodle tribute to Willi and noted “On this day in 1990, the documentary Paris is Burning — which features Willi and the Iconic House of Ninja — was released in the US at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival.”
Born in 1961, Willi grew up in Flushing, Queens in New York
His mother was very supportive of his identity and encouraged his interest in dance by taking him to ballet performances
He redefined voguing standards, seeking inspiration from Egyptian hieroglyphs and martial arts
Following his rise to fame, he performed in many films, music videos, and runway shows around the world. He was a powerful advocate for the LGBT+ community
