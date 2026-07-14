When Urvashi Rautela Became FIRST Indian Actress To Walk As Showstopper At Arab Fashion Week In Glittering Gold Gown: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | July 14, 2026
Urvashi Rautela took fans down memory lane by sharing throwback pictures from the Arab Fashion Week, where she created history as the first Indian actress to walk as a showstopper
She represented renowned Dubai couture house Amato, commanding the runway in a custom gold creation that perfectly matched the label's signature dramatic couture aesthetic
Her shimmering gold gown featured a daring thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline and intricate embellishments, blending red-carpet glamour with runway drama
Elevating the ensemble further was a structured metallic gold jacket layered over the gown, giving the look a regal, high-fashion edge
Instead of a conventional hairstyle, Urvashi wore an eye-catching gold-toned chain wig that transformed the entire outfit into an artistic couture statement
She completed the monochrome look with matching gold heels and stacks of statement rings, ensuring every element stayed true to the luxurious metallic palette
Her makeup featured smoky, dramatic eyes, flushed cheeks and dark lips, complementing the powerful runway ensemble while letting the couture outfit remain the centre of attention
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