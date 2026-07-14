When Urvashi Rautela Became FIRST Indian Actress To Walk As Showstopper At Arab Fashion Week In Glittering Gold Gown: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | July 14, 2026

Urvashi Rautela took fans down memory lane by sharing throwback pictures from the Arab Fashion Week, where she created history as the first Indian actress to walk as a showstopper

She represented renowned Dubai couture house Amato, commanding the runway in a custom gold creation that perfectly matched the label's signature dramatic couture aesthetic

Her shimmering gold gown featured a daring thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline and intricate embellishments, blending red-carpet glamour with runway drama

Elevating the ensemble further was a structured metallic gold jacket layered over the gown, giving the look a regal, high-fashion edge

Instead of a conventional hairstyle, Urvashi wore an eye-catching gold-toned chain wig that transformed the entire outfit into an artistic couture statement

She completed the monochrome look with matching gold heels and stacks of statement rings, ensuring every element stayed true to the luxurious metallic palette

Her makeup featured smoky, dramatic eyes, flushed cheeks and dark lips, complementing the powerful runway ensemble while letting the couture outfit remain the centre of attention

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