When Natasha Poonawalla & Ananya Panday Partied With Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Wife Lauren Sanchez

By: Rahul M | October 09, 2025
Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla recently stunned at the star-studded Chanel show at the Paris Fashion Week
For the fashion gala, she slipped into a chic 2006 Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel black dress, complemented with pearl accessories
It wasn't just an usual show, Chanel gathered some of the biggest names from around the world under one roof, celebrating new era of the luxury fashion house
Natasha shared a series of stunning pictures with A-listers on her Instagram, striking poses alongside them
She partied with her bestie Lauren Sanchez, and her husband and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
The fashion queen also shared a glimpse with Chanel's Indian Ambassador Ananya Panday
The Chanel show was attended by BLACKPINK'S Jennie, Pedro Pascal, Gracie and many others
