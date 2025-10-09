When Natasha Poonawalla & Ananya Panday Partied With Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Wife Lauren Sanchez

By: Rahul M | October 09, 2025

Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla recently stunned at the star-studded Chanel show at the Paris Fashion Week

For the fashion gala, she slipped into a chic 2006 Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel black dress, complemented with pearl accessories

It wasn't just an usual show, Chanel gathered some of the biggest names from around the world under one roof, celebrating new era of the luxury fashion house

Natasha shared a series of stunning pictures with A-listers on her Instagram, striking poses alongside them

She partied with her bestie Lauren Sanchez, and her husband and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

The fashion queen also shared a glimpse with Chanel's Indian Ambassador Ananya Panday

The Chanel show was attended by BLACKPINK'S Jennie, Pedro Pascal, Gracie and many others

