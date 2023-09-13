What Jhumka? 8 Types Of Earrings That Every Woman Should Own

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023
Jhumka, is a kind of earring that is perfect for every traditional or fusion outfit. You can wear it with Kurtis, Lehengas, Salwas Suit and even Sarees. There are different kinds of Jhumkas starting from oxidised, Kundan to even beaded that you can choose from
Stud Earrings is a classic earrings that goes with every out strating from your western outfits to desi outfits. Not just that, you can wear these earrings to your office as well as parties. From stone, diamonds, pearls to funky shapes, youc an choose your perfect earring for your outfit
Ear Cuff earrings is a fusion earring that can again go with both your western wear and desi wear. But, make sure to finish the look with a braided hair or hair buns, so that the earcuff shines the most
Hoops are one of the most loved earrings that every girl should own. From small hoops to big hoops to even the funky kind. You can choose your earring for your outfit
Chandelier Earrings is a kind of long earring that can never go wrong with a party out. Youc an pair these up with some solid coloured outfits, so that the earrings shine the most
Drop Earrings is another classic earrings, that have been passed through generations. Frome stone to pearl, these earrings look stunning on every outfit. Make sure to wear these with florals and a dress with prints
Tassel Earrings are a kind of funky earrings that are lightweight yet long earrings. You can pair them up with western as well as Indo-Western dresses. These look the best for parties, as they make you look like a star
Geometric Earrings are another way to spice up your look. If you are wearing plain basic clothes, without much details, a geometric earring will simply complete your look
Thanks For Reading!