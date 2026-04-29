Zinnia, The First Flower Ever Grown In Space In Pics

By: Rahul M | April 29, 2026

Zinnia is a bright, hardy flowering plant known for its vibrant colours and easy growth on Earth.

NASA

But it earned global attention when it became the first flower successfully grown in space aboard the International Space Station.

NASA

This achievement marked a major milestone in space agriculture and scientific research. Zinnias are hardy flowering plants from the Asteraceae.

NASA

The experiment was part of NASA’s Veggie plant growth system, designed to study how plants grow in microgravity.

NASA

Unlike earlier experiments with leafy greens like lettuce, zinnia posed a greater challenge due to its longer growth cycle and sensitivity to environmental changes.

NASA

Astronaut Scott Kelly played a key role in nurturing the plant during his mission, carefully managing water, light, and airflow.

NASA

Zinnia is a genus of plants of the tribe Heliantheae within the family Asteraceae. They are fast-growing annual flowers and are native to Mexico.

NASA

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