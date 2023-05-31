What is Manhattanhenge? Check out pics of the breathtaking phenomenon from this year

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023

Manhattanhenge is a phenomenon when the sunset aligns perfectly on east-west oriented streets and avenues of New York's Manhattan

Inga Sarda-Sorensen/ Twitter

This year New Yorkers witnessed Manhattanhenge on May 29 and May 30. While the July dates to experience the phenomena are July 12 and July 13

Gary Hershorn/Twitter

The rectangular Manhattan street grid, which is responsible for the alignment, was originally designed in 1811 after the population of the city nearly tripled in just 20 years

Vee Nabong/Twitter

14th, 23rd, 34th streets are some of the best places to spot it and click pictures

Twitter

The other spot is none other than the Empire State Building, 42nd, 57th, and 79th Streets

Empire State Building Twitter

The Manhattanhenge was also spotted at the Tudor City Bridge in Manhattan and Hunter’s Point South Park

Katherine Barner/Twitter

The term was coined by Neil deGrasse Tyson, Director, New York City’s American Museum of Natural History about 10 years ago

Twitter

