What is Arak? 7 Things to know about the ancient Middle Eastern spirit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023
Arak or 'araq' in Arabic, is a popular distilled alcoholic beverage in the Middle East. The colourless spirit is Lebanon’s national drink
Commonly used in social settings, the drink is famous for its strength, the aniseed flavor and its milky-white colour when water is added to it
Arak has 40% and 60% alcohol content, so water and ice are almost always added to dilute it. The strength of the drink was responsible for its nickname “the milk of lions” in the Middle East
Arak is typically made from grapes, Obeidy or Merwah, an indigenous variety to Lebanon. Aniseed is added to the distilled alcohol during the second of three distillation processes
Traditionally, the drink is served with mezze, which the guests consume to help hinder the potency of the alcohol
Arak is the strongest of the anise-flavored spirits and has no added sugar
Variants of Arak can be found around the Mediterranean such as Raki in Turkey, Pastis in France, Ouzo in Greece and Cyprus
