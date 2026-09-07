Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From September 7 - 13, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 07, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week may bring an emotional truth to the surface, especially around relationships or a situation that has caused disappointment or hurt. You are advised to allow yourself to process your emotions rather than pushing them aside.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings a strong focus on confidence, self-expression and stepping into your power. You may feel more attractive, creative and willing to take charge of situations, while a romantic or emotional offer could also come your way.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings a turning point, with circumstances beginning to shift in ways that may open up new possibilities. You may also feel the need to hold on to your resources and be more careful with your finances. Try not to remain too closed off.
Cancer: Dear Cancer, this week brings a sense of resilience and the need to protect your energy. Some of you may be stepping into a more confident and independent phase, with a strong focus on your work, finances, appearance or personal goals.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings growth, renewal and fresh new beginnings. The word ‘rebirth’ is strongly highlighted. If you have been thinking of starting something, this is your chance. Try to quiet your mind using grounding or meditative techniques.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings healing that could come after the ending of a difficult or exhausting chapter. Take time out to allow your mind and body to recover. It is a good time to create structure and discipline in your life.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings a strong focus on independence, self-worth, work and creating greater stability for yourself. A new work, financial or learning opportunity could come your way. Look at an emotional situation from a different perspective.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings a strong focus on moving forward and taking charge, but you may feel like you are carrying a lot of responsibilities. You are advised to pace yourself and avoid taking on more than you can realistically manage.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a strong focus on emotional maturity, balance and understanding your feelings without allowing them to overwhelm you. You may feel more sensitive and emotionally attuned.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings a strong focus on stability, finances, work and building something substantial for your future. You may feel more determined to take charge of your circumstances and create greater structure and security.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings a sense of emotional fulfilment and the possibility of seeing something you have been hoping for slowly take shape. Progress may be steady rather than immediate so remain patient and consistent.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week may bring a sense of emotional dissatisfaction, boredom or feeling disconnected. You may question whether a situation is truly fulfilling. Be mindful of unclear intentions or information that may not be immediately visible.
Thanks For Reading!