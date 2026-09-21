Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From September 21-27, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 21, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week try to slow down and organise your thoughts. Spend some time reflecting so you can figure things out properly instead of juggling multiple possibilities. There is a strong focus on work, learning and collaborations.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week may bring a sense of emotional dissatisfaction, boredom or disinterest. Try to overcome the obstacles in your way rather than allowing temporary frustration or emotional dissatisfaction to hold you back.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week be careful about unclear intentions, information being withheld or situations where you may not have the complete picture. Try not to jump to conclusions. Trust your instincts, stay alert and be willing to adapt.
Cancer: Dear Cancer, this week may bring a lot of thoughts, worries or anxiety. Take charge and do not allow these thoughts to control your direction. You may need to get more information before making an important decision.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week may bring a sense of resilience and the need to protect your energy. Step into your confidence and know your worth. You may gain clarity around a situation or finally understand what needs to be done.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week may bring some conflict, competition or differences of opinion. Avoid making assumptions or reacting too quickly. This is a time of reflection, realisation and making a conscious decision about what you want to do differently.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings recognition, progress and a sense of moving towards something you have been working hard for. Your efforts are likely to start showing results, particularly around work, finances or a personal goal.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week may bring a strong focus on the past, nostalgia and situations or people that still hold emotional significance. However, be mindful of unclear intentions, incomplete information or situations where you may not be seeing the whole picture.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a strong focus on celebrations and social connections. Trust your intuition when dealing with important decisions. Your career, reputation and responsibilities may require you to step into a position of greater authority.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings a strong focus on finances and creating greater stability for yourself. This phase also brings expansion, growth, greater abundance and fulfilment, even if everything is not happening immediately.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week asks you to be mindful of conflict, tension or situations where you may feel the need to prove yourself. Unexpected changes could come your way, so remain flexible and avoid trying to control everything.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week asks you to be clear, direct and firm about what you want, especially when dealing with important relationships or partnerships. You may need to stand your ground and protect your boundaries rather than simply keeping the peace.
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