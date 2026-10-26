Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From October 26 To November 1, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | October 26, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week you may reflect on your progress and whether your efforts are bringing you the results you expected. Assess your situation objectively and make the necessary adjustments. Take time to pause and before making any decisions.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, you may feel emotionally invested in a situation this week, particularly when it comes to love and relationships. Certain fears or anxieties could prevent you from seeing things clearly. Try not to let overthinking get the better of you.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, you are being asked to trust your intuition and pay attention to what your instincts are telling you this week. Be bold and make the first move when required. Make sure you approach things fairly and objectively.
Cancer: Dear Cancer, this week brings a fresh wave of motivation and enthusiasm. You may reach an important turning point. Things that were stuck will start to gain momentum. Communication is key, so do not hesitate to express yourself.
Leo: Dear Leo, things may start moving in your favour this week, bringing in opportunities for growth and progress. You may take charge of a situation, particularly when it comes to your career and finances. Be mindful of how you communicate with others.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, you may worry about your finances or feel uncertain about how a situation will unfold. Look at different options without limiting yourself to what is immediately available. Avoid making assumptions, unnecessary expenditure or wastage.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week keep your eyes and ears open. You may need to be careful about how you approach situations. Avoid getting drawn into unnecessary conflicts or making decisions. Check details thoroughly before committing to anything.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, a new opportunity or an emotional offer may come your way, particularly when it comes to love or relationships. Now is a lucky time to put your plans into action and let yourself shine. Make the most of this phase.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week you may deal with multiple options or feel confused about which direction to take. You are being asked to assess your options before making any decisions. Wait and watch how things unfold rather than rushing into anything.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, matters related to love, relationships or a personal passion may take centre stage. You may crave emotional and physical intimacy. Do not be afraid to express your individuality. This is a very creative and bold phase for you, make the most of it.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, you may experience sudden changes or unexpected developments this week. A major transformation is indicated. Matters related to love, relationships, physical intimacy or personal passions are coming into the spotlight.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, you may look forward to a fresh start, particularly when it comes to your personal life or relationships. Be mindful of how you handle disagreements or differences of opinion along the way. Adopt a gentler approach towards yourself and others.
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