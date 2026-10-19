Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From October 19-25, 2026, For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | October 19, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, you may need to take a practical and logical approach to situations this week. Try not to let temporary setbacks affect your confidence or make you question how far you have come. Growth may not always be comfortable, but it can be beautiful.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, have faith in yourself and your abilities. A new beginning or opportunity may bring in a fresh wave of enthusiasm. Happiness and emotional fulfilment are indicated, especially when you allow yourself to let go of your inhibitions.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week you may be focusing on your finances, career and long-term stability. You may experience some financial worries or feel that things are not moving at the pace you would like them to. Try not to dwell on past disappointments.
Cancer: Dear Cancer, a fresh emotional beginning is indicated this week, bringing in opportunities for love, happiness and emotional fulfilment. Allow yourself to be open to new experiences. This is a rather positive period, make the most of it.
Leo: A new opportunity related to your career or finances may come your way this week. There is clarity in your mind and positive developments are indicated. There could be reasons to celebrate, spend time with friends or simply enjoy yourself.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, you may need to find a balance between your emotions and practicality. While you may feel deeply about a situation, you are being asked to take charge and approach things with confidence. Planning is going to be crucial during this phase.
Libra: Dear Libra, you may deal with multiple responsibilities this week, leaving you feeling overwhelmed or burdened. However, you have the determination and confidence to take charge of things and move forward. Delegate wherever possible.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, you may struggle to make a decision or feel uncertain about which direction to take. You are advised is to take charge of a situation and approach it with confidence this week. Take the lead and have faith in your skillset.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, you may need to take a clear and practical approach to a situation this week. You are being asked to assess things objectively and make some hard choices if required. Look for new and unique ways to solve issues.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, you may contemplate multiple options, particularly when it comes to your career and long-term goals. You are being asked to take a step back and assess what you truly want rather than settling for something that does not fulfil you.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, you may be coming to the end of a difficult phase, and it is important to give yourself the time and space to process your emotions. Slow and steady progress will take you further than rushing into decisions.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, a new beginning may be on the cards this week, but you may feel anxious or overthinking a situation. Take some time to introspect and understand what is truly holding you back. Trust yourself to handle whatever comes your way.
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