Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From October 12-18, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | October 12, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings a strong focus on transformation, healing and the ending of an important chapter in your life. Draw upon your inner strength and give yourself time to process things rather than rushing into the next phase.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings a focus on the past, nostalgia and situations or people that hold emotional significance for you. This is a good period to heal and gain wisdom from your experiences. Take the lessons with you, and remain open to the fresh opportunities.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings a strong focus on love, relationships and emotional fulfilment. A fresh opportunity, exciting development or idea may come your way. You are advised to tend to the small things and pay attention to details.
Cancer: Dear Cancer, focus on breaking unhealthy attachments, desires and patterns. Some of you may be dealing with issues around family, finances or a situation you find difficult to let go of. Approach things objectively and make decisions that are fair
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings a sense of hope and faith. You may feel more optimistic about what you wish to achieve, although some challenges or disagreements may need to be addressed along the way. Patience is going to be key during this phase.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings a focus on friendships, social connections and reasons to celebrate. Romantic opportunities are also indicated. You are asked to dress well, engage in activities that boost your confidence and explore your potential.
Libra: Dear Libra, you may need to reassess what truly makes you happy rather than remaining focused on what is missing from your life. Avoid taking things at face value, especially when it comes to financial transactions. Keep your belongings safe.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings a strong focus on love, relationships and important choices you may need to make. Spend some time in solitude, meditate and contemplate your next steps before making any important decisions.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week may require you to be resilient and stand your ground. You may feel tired of having to defend your position or deal with unnecessary conflict, but you are encouraged not to lose sight of what you want to achieve.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings the possibility of positive changes and new opportunities, particularly around your work, finances and long-term goals. Things may begin to move in your favour, allowing you to make progress.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings a focus on expansion, future plans and the opportunities that may be opening up for you. Do not hesitate to put yourself forward or take the initiative when an opportunity presents itself. Confidence shall be key.
Psices: Dear Pisces, this week brings a strong focus on long-term stability, family and finances. However, some of you may be carrying worries or stress around these areas, particularly because of an ending or difficult chapter that has recently taken place.
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