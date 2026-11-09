Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From November 9-15, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | November 09, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week is about seeing things for what they truly are. Be careful about matters involving honesty and accountability. There may be things happening behind the scenes that require you to look at the bigger picture before making decisions.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, things may start moving rather quickly this week, bringing in news, developments or opportunities. Do not get overwhelmed by everything that demands your attention. Make a few adjustments and approach things with greater patience.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, you may feel emotionally disconnected or bored of certain situations this week. Matters related to home, family and relationships may require some attention. You are asked to clear out the clutter, both mentally and emotionally.
Cancer: Dear Cancer, you may have been patiently waiting for things to move forward. Things may start picking up pace this week. Life is speeding up, so be prepared to take charge and make the most of the opportunities coming your way.
Leo: Dear Leo, a personal or emotional matter may weigh on your mind. There could be some lingering disappointment, anxiety or uncertainty. You are asked to lay a solid foundation rather than allowing temporary setbacks to affect your long-term plans.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this is a week to focus on restoring balance and creating a sense of harmony in your life. If you have been dealing with conflict, uncertainty or financial concerns, a period of healing and gradual improvement is indicated.
Libra: Dear Libra, a wish or something you have been hoping for may finally begin to move closer to manifesting this week. There could be some positive developments that encourage you to take the lead and actively pursue what you want.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, you may be reaching the end of a particularly demanding or exhausting phase. Recognise what has become too much and make the necessary adjustments. Let go of burdens that are no longer yours to carry.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this is a week to focus on finding balance and creating a solid foundation for your future. You may have to stand your ground or defend certain decisions. A significant transformation is underway. Be confident and take initiative.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, you may reflect on how far you have come and whether the efforts you have been putting into something are bringing you the results you desire. You are asked to exercise patience and allow things to develop organically.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, the past could play a significant role in your life this week. An emotional offer, heartfelt conversation or romantic development could also be on the cards. There is also potential for abundance, creativity and personal growth.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, recognition, success and progress are indicated this week. You may reach a milestone or bring a situation to completion, allowing you to move forward to the next phase. This is a good time to step out of your comfort zone.
Thanks For Reading!