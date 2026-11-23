By: Akshata Khanolkar | November 23, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, you may be reaching the end of a particularly challenging phase. The start of the week is for introspection. You are being asked to work through your fears. Despite some of the challenges, there are opportunities for new beginnings.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, some of you may be dealing with emotional disappointments or anxiety. Changes and unexpected developments are indicated. You are asked to take a step back, process your emotions and look at things more objectively.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, you may take control of situations, or someone in your life may assume a position of importance and bring about a significant difference. Try to assess whether your pride is coming in the way of resolving a situation.
Cancer: Dear Cancer, this week brings positive developments, clarity and movement towards a happier and more fulfilling phase. Certain matters may require patience. This is also a good period for introspection, learning and focusing on personal growth.
Leo: Dear Leo, exercise caution and pay closer attention to situations and people around you. Avoid jumping to conclusions or taking things at face value. Matters concerning family and reconnecting with people from your past are highlighted.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week you may focus on building financial security and making practical decisions. You could be more cautious with your spending. There could be important developments concerning work, finances or professional opportunities.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week is about exploring new possibilities and taking a step towards something you have been contemplating. Some of you may be looking at expanding your horizons or taking a leap of faith. Don’t hesitate to put yourself out there.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week calls for patience and taking stock of how far you have come. You are advised to reassess your expectations and avoid overlooking opportunities simply because they may not look the way you had envisioned.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, you may hold on tightly to certain situations, expectations or even your own opinions. Some of you could also become more careful with your money and overall spending. Don’t let fear or insecurity prevent you from experiencing something new.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings several possibilities and opportunities, so try not to get overwhelmed by the options available to you. Powerful changes are indicated. Things could move rather quickly, so be prepared to think on your feet and make decisions when necessary.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings opportunities to take charge and make things happen. Situations could move rather quickly, requiring you to think on your feet. Daily routines and matters concerning your health and overall well-being may require attention.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings new beginnings around work, finances or education. You may take the first steps towards executing an idea. However, you may need to be patient and persistent, as results may take time to materialise.
Thanks For Reading!