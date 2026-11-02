Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From November 2-8, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | November 02, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week you may deal with disappointment or emotional setbacks. Emotions are running high, so give yourself time to process what you are feeling rather than reacting impulsively.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, you are asked to reassess certain situations and consider what needs to change. This is a good time to evaluate whether your efforts are being put to the right use. Avoid getting caught up in unnecessary conflicts or power struggles.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, positive developments are indicated this week. You may feel more confident and optimistic, however, be mindful of who you trust and avoid making assumptions without having all the facts. Allow your talents to shine.
Cancer: Dear Cancer, this could be a positive and rewarding week. You may receive recognition for your efforts or reach an important milestone. There could also be reasons to celebrate. Make the most of the opportunities coming your way.
Leo: Dear Leo, you may deal with disagreements, competition or conflicting opinions this week. You are asked to pay attention to your intuition, as it may help you see things that are not immediately obvious. Reclaim your power and make decisions from a place of clarity.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, you are advised to take a practical, logical and objective approach. Communication and movement are indicated, and you may receive positive news or recognition for your efforts. Bring more structure and discipline into your plans.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week is about exploring different options and thinking about what you truly want to achieve, particularly when it comes to your career and long-term goals. Approach things with a practical mindset rather than getting carried away by possibilities.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week, you may worry about your finances or feel uncertain about something in your life. Try to look at things objectively and be mindful of unhealthy patterns. Do not allow self-doubt to prevent you from exploring opportunities.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, a new opportunity related to your career or finances may come your way this week, bringing good potential. Take charge of your circumstances and be confident. Think big and explore possibilities beyond what is currently available.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, take a cautious approach, particularly when it comes to your finances or family matters. Be mindful of taking shortcuts or avoiding conversations that need to happen. Understand what is really going on beneath the surface.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week you may see great progress. You will have the ability to overcome challenging situations using your will power, ambition and drive. Some of you may manifest opportunities for growth in your career and finances.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, recognition, success and progress are indicated this week. You may reach a milestone or bring a situation to completion, allowing you to move forward to the next phase. This is a good time to step out of your comfort zone.
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