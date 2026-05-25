Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From May 25th, 2026 To May 31st, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | May 25, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings a strong focus on your finances and career. Some of you may sign a new contract or receive success and recognition for your work. There is a strong sense of freedom, achievement, and even travel on the horizon for some of you.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week is going to be about making a choice and moving forward with it. This period brings a surge of energy and inspiration, pushing you forward in a new direction. You may seek creative pursuits, travel and excitement.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings a strong focus on work and finances. This phase is likely to awaken your motivation and set things back into motion. You may feel inclined to expand your wealth and build greater financial security.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week may leave you feeling at a crossroads. Fears, doubts, or inner conflicts could weigh on your mind. You are advised to pause and reflect calmly. Question the insecurities or fears holding you back.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week is about breaking free from confusion and moving forward with clarity and decisiveness. You may deal with stiff competition or challenging personalities. Think outside the box and use unique strategies to emerge victorious.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings fresh beginnings and potential in matters related to finances and teamwork. Balance will be especially important during this phase so that you do not overextend yourself. It is a favourable period for love and romance.
Libra: Dear Libra, this period asks you to take charge of your life and begin planning your goals and long-term vision. This is likely to be a busy phase filled with communication, movement and exchanges. Do not ignore aches or pains.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week is about stepping into something new. Some of you may first need a little time to slow down and do nothing in particular before beginning your next chapter. Travel, workouts, adventure and spending more carefree time outdoors are indicated.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week may revolve around important decisions and significant developments. Some of you could deal with influential individuals or authority figures. You will see a lot of support and care from loved ones.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings abundance, stability and security. For some, themes of commitment, long-term partnership or marriage may also come into focus. plan ahead so that you can fully make the most of the positive week.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings strong focus toward love, marriage and commitment. Unexpected changes or sudden developments may arise, and you are advised to handle situations with patience and structure.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings hope, healing and positive energy into your life. Some of you may begin to feel more self-assured and internally stable during this phase, while others may start communicating with an exciting new romantic interest.
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