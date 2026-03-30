Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From March 30th, 2026 To April 5th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | March 30, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week may bring certain truths to light which may not seem pleasant at first, but acceptance will help you move forward in the right direction. Reassess your thoughts and align yourself with new realities.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings your focus toward relationships. There may be a sense of nostalgia or conversations around recent events. You are advised to keep heightened reactions and excess emotions in check.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings promising potential and the beginning of a new cycle. Your focus is likely to centre around managing money wisely. This will be a spiritually heightened period. Pay attention to your intuition, signs and synchronicities.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week you may take a firm and clear stance against something that does not align with you. A situation could feel sudden or difficult, but it may have been building toward this point for some time. Do not let the past hold you back.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week encourages balance, patience, and healing. You are advised not to chase every whim or impulse. It is ok to follow a conventional path for the time being. Take time to pause, reflect, and then act with intention.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this period may bring a sense of impatience along with the possibility of sharp or impulsive exchanges. The key message here is to remain grounded. Look at the bigger picture and begin bringing your ideas to life.
Libra: Dear Libra, this period brings home and family-related decisions that need to be addressed. You are advised to keep things clear and practical, without unnecessary complications. Communication will be an important feature of this phase.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, break free from self-imposed restrictions and open yourself to new possibilities. This is a time for fresh starts, dreaming big, travel, exploration, experimentation, and learning. Adopt an abundance mindset.
Saggitarus: Dear Sagittarius, you may have been dealing with an emotionally difficult situation, and it may continue to cause some concern during this period. Be prudent with your finances. Keep your eyes and ears open.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, you may have successfully closed a chapter in your life. This phase may have brought important lessons and wisdom. You are now ready to move into the next phase, which brings a sense of abundance and togetherness.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings focus to love, relationships, partnerships, and the responsibilities that come with them. You may let go of unresolved burdens you have been carrying within your relationships. Stay receptive to giving and receiving love.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week you are advised to move toward calmer and more peaceful energy. Some of you may need time away from a hectic routine in order to rest, recover, and heal. Accept support from people who care about you.
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