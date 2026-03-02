Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From March 2nd, 2026 To March 8th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | March 02, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, take deliberate action and move with intention. This is a favourable time to focus on building wealth, abundance, and long-term financial security. Some of you may require rest and healing, particularly if you have faced health concerns.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, cut through confusion and seek maximum clarity in your situations. Be cautious of sweet words or possible deception. Relationships are likely to come to the forefront. A practical approach will serve you best during this period.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this period highlights communication, healing and receiving long-awaited answers. It may feel as though you have completed a cycle of rebirth and are now being asked to step into a new spotlight and gain greater visibility.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week brings new social beginnings, gatherings, reunions and meaningful friendships. It is a favourable period to reconnect with people you have not spoken to in a while. You may reach out to someone at a distance.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings emotional renewal. In particular, your relationship with yourself appears to be strengthening. It is time to reclaim your personal power and your sense of self-love. You may begin building greater self-trust and self-esteem.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week may feel emotionally challenging, particularly if you are dealing with a strong, demanding or authoritative personality. It will be important to maintain your dignity and autonomy. Communicate in a clear, precise and balanced manner.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings fresh inspiration, renewed energy and the spark to begin something new. Your creativity, passion, optimism and leadership qualities are likely to be heightened. It is a good time to travel, explore and expand your horizons.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week heightens your intuition, creativity and emotions. A certain boldness may guide your actions. Pay attention to intuitive nudges or seemingly random insights that spark inspiration. New financial opportunities could energise you.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week you may find yourself handling several responsibilities. If possible, consider releasing a few tasks to create space for new and inspiring opportunities. In home and family matters, long-term decisions may arise.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week shall be about letting go, saying no and drawing firm boundaries. Stand up for yourself and communicate with confidence. Clear, direct communication will be essential. Focus on your personal healing.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week marks the closing of cycles that may have been causing distress, allowing fresh energy to enter your life. You are advised to prioritise your healing, particularly by regulating your sleep cycle.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week may begin on an emotionally heavy note. Patience will be essential. Allow yourself the space to process what has unfolded. Look for constructive ways to channel your energy toward inspiration and positivity.
