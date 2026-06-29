Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From June 29th, 2026 To July 5th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | June 29, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings a surge of energy, enthusiasm, and momentum. It is going to be a busy period, and you will be quick on your feet. Communication and clarity are important themes during this phase.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, avoid getting caught up in your emotions or being carried away by your feelings. Instead, strive to maintain balance in this aspect of your life. You may stand up for yourself and make some important decisions during this period.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings a surge of creativity and passion. You may feel inspired to take action and move swiftly. You may also begin to heal during this phase, leaving you feeling more optimistic.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week brings healing and a strong spiritual energy. Those who have been struggling with unhealthy habits or repetitive patterns are advised to be objective and let go of things that are coming in the way of your progress.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week is about using your intellect to look at situations from a fresh perspective. Your mind will be sharp, but so could your tongue, so try to keep your temper and impatience in check. Avoid getting worked up in your rush to make things happen.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings important decisions involving your friends, social circle, or community. Some of you may also seek their advice or support while making an important decision. You may also adopt a new approach to manage your finances.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings speedy changes and a busy pace. Unexpected new beginnings are coming your way, and you are advised to align yourself with these shifts. Making a few adjustments and staying optimistic will be key during this phase.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings balance, healing, and a sense of renewal. You are poised for a fresh start, with a strong focus on your finances, material stability, and long-term security. You may also pay more attention to the way you present yourself to the world.
Saggittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week is about planning ahead and expanding your horizons. There is a great deal of fresh potential unfolding. Some of you may interact with important people or authority figures during this phase. Travel is also indicated.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings work and responsibilities that will require dedication, discipline, and planning. You may multitask and juggle several commitments at once, so planning ahead will be crucial. Matters of love and romance could be rekindled.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings unexpected or challenging changes. Some of you may have already experienced these shifts, and a fresh start is now beginning to emerge. Listen to your inner guidance. Pay close attention to your mental and physical well-being.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings confidence and wish fulfilment. You may experience a glow-up or simply feel fabulous. Your energy, motivation, and drive to achieve your goals are likely to increase. Travel and movement are strongly indicated.
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