Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From June 1st, 2026 To June 7th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | June 01, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings great potential for travel, expansion, and opening your horizons to welcome true abundance. Your prosperity will come from valuing the meaningful relationships, friendships, and freedom that life has already blessed you with.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, your energy may have felt closed off lately, and this week calls for a reawakening. Now is the time to explore fresh possibilities, connect with new people, and share new ideas or proposals. Try not to let worries around money consume your thoughts.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week your thoughts and emotions may drift toward love, romance, nostalgia, or simple daydreaming. Beneath this soft emotional energy, however, lies an important shift in your career and finances. The key now is to balance both the aspects.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week is about releasing petty conflicts and mental stress. A bright and refreshing shift is unfolding bringing ease, and a sense of emotional relief. Travel, leisure, vacations, or even a short break from your usual routine are recommended.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings your friendships and relationships into focus. Some of you may worry about certain connections. You are encouraged to cut through confusion and mixed signals by expressing yourself effectively.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week calls for patience and balance. Certain matters may take longer than expected to fall into place. You could find yourself acting as a mediator, or navigating a situation that requires you to balance opposing viewpoints, interests, or personalities.
Libra: Dear Libra, this period is all about fresh starts. Your creativity, confidence, and passion are on the rise. You may crave greater comfort, luxury, and emotional connection. This phase also brings healing and childlike energy. Make the most of it.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week is about leaving behind dull, uninspiring, stagnant or boring energy. Start planning your next steps in alignment with what brings you joy and consciously cut off things that are draining your energy. Prioritize your health.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings the beginning of collaborations in your personal or professional life. Relationships, friendships and social connections take centre stage, encouraging you to engage, celebrate and surround yourself with people who inspire and support you.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings fresh starts and a breakthrough from a situation that may have felt stuck. It is time to release a difficult cycle. Be mindful of assumptions, excuses or narratives that keep you tied to circumstances that are no longer working for you.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, listen to your intuition or feelings to understand what truly aligns with your heart. Feelings of stagnation are simply prompting you to seek something more meaningful. A new romantic interest may enter your life, or an existing connection could be rekindled.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week is about breaking free from conformity, expectations, or limitations imposed by others. Travel, new experiences, and fresh energy may call to you. Keep valuing your individuality and you will see wonders.
Thanks For Reading!