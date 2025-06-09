Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Jun 9th, 2025 To Jun 15th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 09, 2025
Dear Aries, you are going to awaken to your value and self-worth. It is time to stand up for yourself, defend your perspective and accept only what is best. Invitations to social events are indicated
Dear Taurus, this week shall be about wrapping up old chapters and starting some new projects. Prosperity lies ahead. Frequency of communication and interactions shall increase. Get sufficient rest and sleep
Dear Gemini, you may have been working hard and will need time to rest as the fatigue could start to show. Take time off to mingle with your loved ones, attend parties and gatherings, pamper yourself, and exchange ideas
Dear Cancerians, it’s time to reduce your workload and bring balance into your life. Healing and patience are key elements to making this week meaningful. Do not chase or stress over the long term/big picture
Dear Leo, this week could bring some confusion, especially around managing your finances. Be vigilant when handling transactions. Do not let your sentiments come in the way of making decisions
Dear Virgo, this week you shall be your balanced self and will carry a star quality about you. Your confidence shall be heightened and your vision shall be crystal clear. Focus on managing your finances
Dear Libra, this week brings indulgence. You are going to be in the mood to completely immerse your senses in pleasurable activities. There is wish fulfilment and joy in the cards. Make the best use of this positive period
Dear Scorpio, this week brings an emotional rebirth of sorts. Stay open to a fresh perspective and new horizons. Travel and exploration, especially with your loved ones, is recommended
Dear Sagittarius, this week you must focus on addressing stress and overthinking related challenges. Take a step back and look at things from a fresh perspective. You may attract a new financial opportunity
Dear Capricorn, you may have felt stuck in indecision and unable to pick from the options at your disposal. This week shall be about breaking that stalemate and claiming your victory. You will gain success and recognition
Dear Aquarius, this week brings a surge of positive energy and the miracles could be endless. You are going to be inspired to take action. The ideas are going to flow and you will explore new possibilities. Travel is indicated
Dear Pisces, you are asked to open up your restricted thinking and allow transformation into your life. There is change, travel, social activity, and financial opportunity. Romantic relationships shall thrive. Luck is on your side
Thanks For Reading!