Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 23rd, 2026 To March 1st, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | February 23, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, you may have been going through a challenging phase that felt emotionally heavy or chaotic. Pause, gather yourself, and then move ahead. Look for new ways to increase your income or develop your skills.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings focus to your finances and material security. A new work or financial opportunity could be offered to you. This is an excellent period to create a solid foundation that supports long-term stability.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, some of you may begin looking for a new work or financial opportunity. Others may consider a career shift or seek to learn something new. This is a favourable time to travel, explore, experiment and expand your horizons.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week focuses on networking and building meaningful contacts, whether work-related or through meeting friends. Be bold and step out of stagnation or hesitation. It is a good time to strengthen your financial stability.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings sudden change, transformation and endings of sorts. If you have been trying to maintain the status quo, remaining in limbo or resisting necessary change, this period may disrupt that balance and shift things significantly.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, you may feel the need to take charge of situations, or you could be dealing with someone who carries a strong, commanding presence. Networking and exchanging ideas will be important now.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week requires you to manage multiple responsibilities and juggle several tasks. Review matters carefully before committing. Avoid unnecessary confrontation or drama. Clear and simple communication will be essential.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings clarity along with significant change and transformation. Be mindful of habits that may be coming in your way. Exercise discernment and avoid taking things at face value.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week blesses you with clarity and the ability to see situations for what they truly are. Practical thinking and clear use of intellect will be essential. Safeguard your interests by drawing clear boundaries and being assertive.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week marks the beginning of a fresh financial cycle, bringing focus to your material security. You may receive the answers you have been waiting for. This is a transformative period that sets the foundation for your next phase.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, you will feel motivated to manage multiple responsibilities at once. Your ambition and enthusiasm will be strong, giving you the energy to pursue your goals with speed and determination. Travel and expansion are indicated.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings focus to your finances and work opportunities. You are likely to feel overly emotional during this period, so grounding and remaining tactful will be important. Prioritise healing, self-care and nourishment.
