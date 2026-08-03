Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From August 3rd, 2026 To August 9th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | August 03, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week your thoughts may seem a little muddled initially, or the ideas coming to your mind may not feel fully aligned. As the week progresses, the energy will begin to gain momentum, allowing you to pick up the pace and fire up your ambitions.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week is about recognising your worth and truly valuing yourself. Have confidence in your inner dialogue, intuition, and judgement. It is time to face the truth, see situations for what they really are, and make decisions with confidence.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week is about reconnecting with your passions, emotions, and the things that truly inspire you. This is also a favourable period to welcome new ideas, exchange valuable information, and remain open to different viewpoints.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week is about exploring new horizons, connecting with new people, and stepping into unfamiliar spaces. It is time to expand your reach, test the waters, and remain open to fresh possibilities. Your confidence is likely to grow.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week is about creating a long-term financial vision. Overall, this period encourages patience, structure, discipline, consistent effort, and smart financial planning, knowing that the seeds you plant now will bring rewards in the future.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings creative inspiration, intuitive guidance, and news that helps you break free and move forward. You may finally be able to set aside a mental burden or emotional discomfort that has been weighing on you.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week you are likely to embody a loving, compassionate, and emotionally understanding energy. This period also brings tremendous potential and new opportunities, with the possibility of forming alliances and partnerships.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week is about breaking free from confusion and moving away from a chaotic phase. Choose the path that brings you greater clarity rather than one that keeps you caught in indecision or uncertainty. Take the time to investigate.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week is about moving on from what did not work out as you had anticipated and turning your focus towards new horizons. It is time for an energy reset, a chance to embrace a rebirth and begin dreaming again.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings creative inspiration, passion, leadership, and the desire to explore new possibilities. Step outside your comfort zone and think on your feet. This is a powerful opportunity to break old patterns and emerge stronger
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, you may have been in thinking mode or contemplating your next few steps. You are now entering a phase where you can begin planning with greater clarity, creating a long-term vision, and finding new ways to progress.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this period is about using your intelligence and wisdom to cut through confusion and allow clarity to emerge. Challenge the doubts that creep into your mind. Trust your judgement. Try not to overcomplicate situations.
Thanks For Reading!