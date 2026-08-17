Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From August 17th, 2026 To August 23rd, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | August 17, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings the focus back to your finances and building greater stability in your life. Nurture yourself, create balance, invite healing and slow down a little if required. Be mindful of deceptive energy and avoid taking shortcuts.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings a powerful period of transformation, change, hope, and healing. It is time to make space for something new. You may feel the need to take control of situations, but try not to let pride get in your way.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings a sense of finally reaching a point where you cannot continue carrying everything the way you have been. A sudden change or shake-up could push you to understand what you truly want and to make a choice.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week brings a strong focus on your emotional well-being, relationships and the need to listen to your inner voice. A difficult chapter may be coming to an end, making space for greater emotional fulfilment.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings healing, hope, and faith in yourself. You may finally gain clarity around a situation. Your confidence, creativity, ambition, and ability to take charge are going to rise. You are now ready to take a leap of faith.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings success, recognition and a sense of finally seeing some progress in your life. You may still have multiple options or thoughts playing on your mind, making it important to sometimes pause and listen to your inner guidance.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings clarity, positivity and confidence. You may see the truth of a situation and are advised to trust your intuition as you navigate what comes next. Allow yourself to choose peace and balance.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings a strong focus on independence, self-worth, hope, optimism and creating a life that feels satisfying to you. Approach matters with logic, fairness and intellectual clarity.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a powerful awakening, an epiphany or freedom from something restrictive. A new financial or work-related opportunity could come your way, bringing fresh energy and motivation. Be patient with your progress.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week pause, reflect and look at your situation from a completely different perspective. A shift in momentum could help you move forward quickly. Pay attention to the information coming your way, especially around your finances and work.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings a strong focus on assessing whether the things you have been investing your time and energy into are truly giving you the returns you desire. Keeping a practical, unbiased, and straightforward approach will be helpful.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week shall be about stability, finances, work and building something substantial. Do not take on more than you can manage. Some of you may see changes on the home front, with some moving to a new house.
Thanks For Reading!