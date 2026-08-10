Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From August 10th, 2026 To August 16th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | August 10, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings a strong sense of control, leadership and the need to take charge of situations in your life. Financial matters are also highlighted, with opportunities to improve your stability or receive support, resources or assistance.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings a new opportunity to create stability, especially around your finances, work or long-term security. Move away from situations that drain your energy and towards something more peaceful and productive.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings a strong focus on independence, achievement and creating a life that feels secure and fulfilling to you. Your hard work and consistent efforts are beginning to show results, especially around your career and finances.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week could bring a sudden shake-up or an unexpected change. You may have to take charge and make some firm, logical decisions rather than allowing fear or emotions to dictate your next steps.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings the ability to manifest your ideas and consciously create the direction you want for yourself. Give yourself some quiet time before taking action. Try not to get pulled back into unhealthy dynamics or react impulsively.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings renewed energy, movement and a desire to chase what excites you. Something from your past may resurface or return in a different form. Do not allow restlessness or dissatisfaction make you overlook what is already working.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings a strong sense of moving away from something that no longer feels emotionally aligned with you. You may be choosing peace, balance and healing over continuing to fight. New work could come your way.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings a strong focus on teamwork, collaboration and building something meaningful. You may deal with someone experienced or a person who brings stability. Your finances may require careful management.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a surge of energy, movement and the determination to take action. You may be ready to address something that has caused disappointment or frustration and finally make a decision. Use your momentum wisely.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings celebrations, social connections and the support of people around you. You may focus strongly on your finances, family or long-term security. Your efforts are likely to receive recognition.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week is about moving forward steadily and building something that can bring long-term stability. An unexpected change may shake up your plans. Do not allow this to make you lose sight of what you are building.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings a strong focus on stability, finances, career and building something substantial. You may have to appear strong when dealing with authority figures, bureaucrats or institutions, and stand your ground.
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