Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From April 20th, 2026 To April 26th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | April 20, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week your attention will be focused on your finances. Making thoughtful and well-considered choices now will be important. Avoid making impulsive decisions, particularly when it comes to money.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week highlights partnerships, teamwork, and collaborations. You may experience some pushback, competition, or chaos in your interactions. A well-thought-out approach will be far more effective than reacting impulsively.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings a surge of energy, creativity, and passion. You may feel inclined to move ahead quickly and take a leap of faith. There is a strong focus on working on your personal projects or hobbies during this phase.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week brings a focus on your relationships, especially friendships and romantic connections. You may feel a lack of clarity or answers, and are advised to use your emotional intelligence to look beyond what is visible on the surface.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week is about standing your ground and making decisions that help you defend your ideas and opinions. You may feel inclined to take control of certain areas of your life. This period could bring change, transformation, and even travel.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings clarity and decisive energy. You are likely to adopt a logical and practical approach. Some of you may choose to cut out what no longer serves you, freeing yourself from situations that have been unhelpful or painful.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week marks the end of a difficult and emotionally challenging chapter. A new phase is emerging, bringing the potential for abundance, success, and recognition. Step out of your comfort zone and explore new possibilities.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week calls for breaking free from boredom and uninspiring routines. Address any fears around lack or scarcity, as they may hold you back. You could miss out on a valuable opportunity if you are unwilling to explore.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week is about making firm decisions and creating balance and structure in your life. You may feel like adopting better routines and practices to improve your overall quality of life. Take time for rest, recuperation, and unwinding.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week calls for taking a step back from excessive socialising or interactions. This is not about ego, but about creating space for rest and setting healthy boundaries so you can focus on what truly matters.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week is about healing and taking a step back to focus on your overall well-being. Rest, sleep, and recharging your energy will be especially important. You may need to put an end to something that has been causing issues.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week is about energetic cleansing and restoring balance. Clear out clutter and make space as fresh energy begins to enter your life. You are likely to feel more confident, with rising energy levels that encourage you to take action.
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