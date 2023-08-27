Weekend Meal: Rajma Chawal to Puri Bhaji, 6 Vegetarian Dishes That Are Perfect For Delicious Weekend Lunch

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
Weekends are the perfect opportunity to embrace the flavors of culinary. Whether you're a seasoned vegetarian or simply looking to infuse your diet with plant-based goodness, these weekend vegetarian meal ideas will tickle your taste buds and nourish your body
South Indian Thali: It is healthy and delicious and equally filling. Include dishes lik idli, dosa, sambhar, coconut chutney, and rasam in your lunch thali for a complete nutrition. A bit of vegetable poriyal and butter milk won't harm
Naan and Paneer Masala: You can make any variant of paneer and that just makes for a perfect meal for Sunday when paired with naan. Add some onion salad with the meal and you are sorted for Sunday
Puri Sabzi: Most of us won't choose to eat deep fried food on any day, but you can may be take that break on Sunday and make some crispy puris with different variants paired with potato curry
Rajma Chawal: It's a staple you see in most North Indian houses on Sundays. Everyone is at home and it's a perfect day to spend some extra time in the kitchen for delicious Rajma and Chawal. Add some taste to it with onion salad
Biryani: A flavourful pot of fresh vegetables, rice, and aroma can never disappoint you when it comes to a special meal. Go non-veg free and try some variants of veg biryani at home. Pair it with Raita and papad
Chole Bhature: Another classic North Indian combination of spicy chole curry and deep fried bhature made of maida dough. Heavy but delicious and you what better day than a holiday
