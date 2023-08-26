Mumbai: Experience the Taste of Chicago With Bayview's Chicago-Style Deep-Dish Pizza

Hotel Marine Plaza's in-house restaurant, The Bayview is now offering pizza enthusiasts with a classic American delight that is sure to leave your taste buds craving for more - the much-awaited Chicago-Style Deep-Dish Pizza – a delectable creation that brings the authentic flavours of Chicago right to the heart of Mumbai.

Chicago-style deep-dish pizza is popular for its thick, buttery crust that holds within its layers of gooey, melted cheese and a variety of mouthwatering fillings, be it luscious meats or flavorful vegetables, all topped with a generous serving of zesty sauce.

With a range of options to choose from, you can indulge in a delightful experience. The restaurant offers three sumptuous vegetarian options the Three Cheese Pizza with Three Cheese, Mushroom, Corn, Jalapenos, Special Spinach with Spinach, Artichoke, Sundried Tomato and Feta, and Peri-Peri Pizza with Peri Paneer, Onions and Bell Peppers. The equally tantalising Non-Vegetarian options include three varieties Chicago Chicken Pizza with Roasted Chicken, Sausages, and onions, Classic Chicken Pizza with Minced Chicken, Jalapenos and gherkin, and Prawn Pizza with Chimichurri Prawns. Each pizza is crafted with precision and passion to ensure an unforgettable taste adventure.

As a limited-time offering, this new product launch is designed to captivate the palates of pizza lovers and treat them to an experience they won't find anywhere else in the city. From the moment it arrives at your table, the Chicago-style deep-dish pizza promises to take you on a journey to the bustling streets of Chicago, right here in Mumbai.

"Our culinary team has put their heart and soul into creating an authentic experience that captures the true essence of this treat and takes immense pride in being one of the select few places in Mumbai to offer this delightful delicacy. With its thick, flaky crust and layers of indulgent cheese and fillings, this pizza is a celebration of flavours that will transport you straight to the Windy City,” shares Chef Kshitiz Shekhar, Director of Culinary, Hotel Marine Plaza.

So pizza lovers, don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to indulge in the quintessential Chicago-style deep-dish pizza at The Bayview, available for a limited time only..

Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive

When: Ongoing, 1 pm to 11 pm

Price: Vegetarian Pizza- ₹1050 + taxes

Non-Vegetarian Pizza- ₹1150 + taxes

