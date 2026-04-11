'We Just Exist In Their World': Bhumi Pednekar Shares Adorable Pics With Her Dogs On National Pet Day

By: Aanchal C | April 11, 2026
National Pet Day (April 11) called for a celebration, and Bhumi Pednekar answered with the most heartwarming post of the day
A vocal advocate for animal welfare, she took to Instagram to shower her furry companions with love, calling them her "babies" and dedicating the post entirely to the two dogs who clearly run her world
The actress shared a series of adorable photos and videos featuring her beloved dogs, Beau and Bruno
In her own words, Bhumi expressed: "If you've not experienced what it's like to be loved by dogs, trust me, you're missing out. Unconditional love, chaos and just good vibes."
She concluded with a line that is already resonating deeply with pet parents everywhere, "We just exist in their world," a sweet and honest nod to anyone who knows exactly what it feels like to be a dog parent
Bhumi's bond with Beau and Bruno is no social media act, the actress is a well-known champion for animal welfare and regularly uses her platform to advocate for Indian indie dogs
Her feed often features candid, heartwarming moments with her fur babies, and this National Pet Day post was no different
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