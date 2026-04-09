Ananya Panday's 'Sweet Life' With Her Furry Friends In Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 09, 2026
Ananya Panday is serving the ultimate pet mom goals as she recently dropped unseen moments with her dogs Riot, Honey & Lemon in a series of pictures from her off days.
While, Ananya is an avid dog lover, her puppy named Riot is quite familiar to her fans. In this picture she can be seen playing with the pup. What's catching the attention in this moment is Ananya's pullover which features a Riot's illustration.
The actor recently added two more puppies to her family, named Honey & Lemon. The adorable picture shows innocently looking furries spending time with their mom.
Serving beachgirl moments, Ananya also posted a picture from her swim diaries in a halter-neck bikini top.
Another adorable moment in which Ananya is napping one the dogs.
The series of pictures also features an unseen picture of her, in which she is posing for a striking look in a red ensemble.
Ananya playing with one of the dogs while it has also wore a cute mini dog shirt.