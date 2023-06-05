Want to impress everyone with your vocabulary? Avoid using these 10 overused words

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Replace 'A lot of' and instead use- Copious, Numerous, Plentiful, Myriad, Oodles
Happy: Alternative words are Pleased, Cheerful, Delighted, Thrilled, Elated, Gleeful, Ecstatic
Bad: You can use Subpar, Crummy, Lousy, or even Abysmal, Atrocious, or Deplorable
Unique: Try another words such as Exceptional, Distinctive, Idiosyncratic, Atypical, Extraordinary, Anomalous, or Peculiar
Change; Depending on the context, you could use Alter, Transform, Revamp, Modify, Vary, or Metamorphose
You can replace 'Look' with another verbs like Glance, Peep, Glare, Peek, Gape, Leer, Gaze, Ogle, or Squint
Avoid using 'Interesting'- include Engaging, Gripping, Riveting, or Captivating in your sentences
Ditch 'Very / Really' and incorporate Truly, Genuinely, Exceedingly, Profoundly in your vocabulary
You could swap 'Hard' (work) for Demanding, Arduous, Onerous, Grueling, Exacting, Laborious, Challenging
Important: Instead use Crucial, Essential, Critical, Vital, Imperative, Pivotal, Momentous, and to over-emphaise Earth-shattering
