Wait! Never Refrigerate These 7 Foods To Avoid Health Problems

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023
Tomatoes lose their original flavour to some extent as the cold breaks down the cell walls and cause them to become mushy
Honey is not required to be refrigerated. It already has natural preservatives that make it resistant to bacteria growth. Instead refrigeration can cause honey to crystallize and may also, cause fermentation
Coffee will absorb all the moisture and odour from the fridge when stored in it which can lead to it absorbing unwanted flavours
Cold temperature is not ideal to store bananas. Low-temperature discolour the bananas and cause them to darken as cold interferes with the enzymes responsible for natural ripening and causing them to rot early
Onions absorb moisture from its surroundings resulting in an unpleasant softening in texture. They are also, prone to bacterial growth
Garlic will stay fresh for a long when stored at normal room temperature and in dry environment. When it is kept in the refrigerator, it will attract mold. It will also, lead to premature sprouting
Potatoes contain starch and require cool, dark, and dry environments. Storing potatoes in the fridge will break down starch into sugar which gives them an unwanted sweet flavour
