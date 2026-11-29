By: Rutunjay D | November 29, 2026
Vaani Kapoor delivered a luminous eveningwear statement, stepping out in an ethereal champagne-ivory gown that blends fluid drapery with intricate sparkle.
The sleeveless silhouette is anchored by a sculpted bodice featuring a daring, deep plunging V-neckline that accentuates her collarbones.
Delicate horizontal ruching across the bust and waist draws the fabric inward, creating a flattering, figure-cinching focal point at the center.
Revealing a glamorous contrast beneath the fluid outer layer, the inner column skirt is crafted from sheer nude-toned mesh lavishly embroidered with shimmering bronze and gold sequins.
Her warm brunette hair was styled in a romantic half-up, half-down hairdo with soft, face-framing tendrils and glossy, voluminous waves cascading over her shoulders.
Keeping her neckline bare so the plunging cut and gathered bodice remain the undisputed focal points, she opted for dainty diamond drop earrings.
Her beauty palette highlighted a glowing, sun-kissed base with softly bronzed cheeks, defined eyes, feathered brows, and a plush terracotta-nude lip.
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