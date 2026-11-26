By: Rutunjay D | November 26, 2026
Sharvari delivered a regal ethnic fashion statement, stepping out in the Zardozi Anarkali Set from the shelves of heritage label Marwar Couture.
The foundation of the look is a floor-sweeping, pitch-black silk anarkali gown tailored with a structured sweetheart neckline, fitted torso, and voluminous panelled flare.
Elevating the monochrome base, she layered a cropped, open-front black velvet jacket featuring long, structured sleeves with flared cuffs.
The plush velvet jacket is framed by an architectural high bandhgala-inspired collar and showcases stunning, intricate gold zardozi embroidery across the shoulders, sleeves, and back.
Ornate gold-embroidered pocket flaps accent the waist of the jacket, drawing attention to her sculpted silhouette while seamlessly bridging the jacket and the flared gown.
Keeping her neckline clean to highlight the high-collar embroidery and sweetheart bodice, she accessorized with traditional gold ear cuffs and an ornate maang tikka.
Her dark tresses were swept back into an ultra-sleek, sculpted high bun, lending clean, modern polish to the heavily embroidered ensemble.
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