By: Rutunjay D | November 24, 2026
Madhuri Dixit delivered a striking style statement, stepping out in a sophisticated black saree creation designed by Suhani Gurnani.
The six-yard drape is crafted from a fluid, lightweight black fabric that highlights a seamless interplay of rich textures and effortless elegance.
Adorned with intricate, tone-on-tone and contrasting chikankari embroidery, the saree body features delicate micro-motifs and scattered floral bootis.
The floor-sweeping pallu showcases dense, traditional chikankari craftsmanship and elaborate border detailing that cascades gracefully over her shoulder.
She paired the saree with a tailored black blouse featuring a clean wide neckline, short sleeves, and subtle textured embroidery along the bodice.
Keeping her neckline bare so the intricate border and fine handwork remain the focal point, she accessorized minimally with delicate drop earrings and statement cocktail rings.
Her honey-brown highlighted tresses were styled in a romantic half-up, half-down hairdo with soft, voluminous waves cascading down her shoulders.
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