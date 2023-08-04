Unlock the Perfect Weekend Escape: 5 Expert Tips on Planning a Dreamy Staycation with Friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2023
Planning a staycation with your friends can be a fun and relaxing way to spend a weekend. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you plan a memorable staycation. Suggested by Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel
Select the Dates: Choose a weekend when everyone is available and willing to participate
Decide on a Destination: Consider local hotels, vacation rentals, or someone's home. Also, explore visa-on-arrival destinations for Indians to make the planning easier
Create a Budget: Discuss and agree upon a budget with your friends, including expenses for activities, lodging, and meals
Plan Your Activities: Make a list of places and activities you want to enjoy during the staycation, considering everyone's preferences. Explore local attractions, dine at nearby restaurants, or engage in outdoor activities
Plan Your Meals: Decide how you'll handle meals during the staycation. Options include ordering takeout, taking turns cooking, or dining at local restaurants. Accommodate any dietary preferences or restrictions
Thanks For Reading!