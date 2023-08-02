5 Places To Visit Near Mumbai During The Upcoming Extended Weekend

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
Lonavala and Khandala: If you aren't in a mood to go far and new in the city, these hill stations near Mumbai offer picturesque landscapes, lush greenery, and pleasant weather. Enjoy scenic views, visit Bhushi Dam, explore the Karla and Bhaja Caves, and savor delicious local snacks
Mahabaleshwar: Known for its strawberry farms and beautiful viewpoints, Mahabaleshwar is a perfect getaway for a peaceful staycation. Enjoy boating in Venna Lake, trek to Pratapgad Fort, and indulge in strawberry delights
Goa: The sunny beaches, vibrant nightlife, and water sports make Goa a popular destination for staycations. Enjoy the beach life, visit forts and churches, and try out some Goan cuisine. You have enough days to soak yourself in Goa
Udaipur, Rajasthan: Experience royal hospitality and admire the magnificent palaces and lakes in Udaipur. Boat rides on Lake Pichola and exploring City Palace are must-do activities. Due to monsoon, the weather is pleasant
Pondicherry: This coastal town offers a blend of French and Indian cultures. Enjoy strolling through the charming streets, visit Auroville, and relax on the serene beaches
Hampi: This Unesco World Heritage Site is also renowned for its group of monuments. It has about 500 ancient monuments, temples, buildings, and captivating ruins. Hampi is a history buff's delight
Gokarna: Not too far from Mumbai, Gokarna offers scenic beaches and peace. The most famous temple of Shiva is another delight to visit
